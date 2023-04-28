JAMB: 947,000 candidates sat for UTME in 2 days

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said no fewer than 947,000 candidates have so far sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) within the last two days. The Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this yesterday in Abuja, after monitoring the ongoing UTME alongside the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and others. According to him, about 60,000 candidates have encountered technical issues within the last two days, and were rescheduled to sit for the exam, as the Board was out to ensure everyone who registered for the exam would be given the opportunity to take part in the exercise. He said: “This is the best exam we have had over a period of time, but I know many will like to contest that because of what happened on Tuesday. “But I know if you have been in the system and be following our exams, you will know that the first day is always turbulent, as we progress we stabilise and continue the exercise. “In the last two days, excluding today, we have examined 947, 000 candidates.”
