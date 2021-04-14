News Top Stories

JAMB accuses UniAbuja, others of illegal admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has accused some universities, including the University of Abuja, of carrying out illegal admissions without following laid-down admission processes put in place by the Board to protect the interest of all Nigerians. JAMB had insisted that all admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country must be accepted and approved by the Ministry of Education and captured on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said University of Abuja and some tertiary institutions which it failed to mention, were giving admissions not captured on CAPS to candidates.

While noting that any of such admission was illegal, totally unacceptable, null and void, the Board advised candidates not to accept admission outside CAPS even though it is from a tertiary institution. The statement reads: “The attention of the Board has been drawn to the illegitimate admissions purportedly being conducted by some universities, including the University of Abuja.

“These universities have been reported to be issuing admission letters to candidates without recourse to the Board. It is, therefore, pertinent to state that such admissions that have not been proposed, approved nor accepted on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) are null and void, and as such, asking hapless candidates to pay acceptance fees for such admissions that had not been processed through CAPS amounts to illegality.

“Consequently, such admissions are illegal, unacceptable and offensive to extant rules and regulations guiding admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education and provided on CAPS. “It would be recalled that the Board instituted CAPS in 2017 as an automated platform designed to ensure that admissions are transparently done to protect the interest of all Nigerians desirous of tertiary education. “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), therefore, advises all candidates not to accept any admissions that are not provisioned on CAPS.

By implication, any candidate who has not accepted and printed his/her admissions letter on CAPS should not pay any acceptance fee as any admission done outside CAPS is an illegitimate admission that would not be sanctioned by the Board. “It should be noted that admission guidelines stipulate that institutions recommend qualified candidates through CAPS in accordance with laid-down criteria to the Board for approval. As such, any such admission not approved by the Board is an exercise in futility.

“Any institution violating these well-intentioned guidelines has much to hide and the Board would not shy away from its responsibility of ensuring compliance to laid-down admission guidelines. The Board will not relent in its efforts to ensure that no institution violates the extant admission guidelines. “Candidates are advised, in their own interest, not to accept such admissions done outside the purview of JAMB nor pay any acceptance fee as such admissions will never be allowed to stand.” All efforts to get the Public Relations Officer of University of Abuja, proved abortive, as his mobile phone line was engaged all through the several attempts to get the University’s reaction to the allegation.

