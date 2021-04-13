Education

JAMB accuses UniAbuja, others of illegal admission

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has accused some universities including the University of Abuja, of carrying out illegal admissions without following laid down admission processes put in place by the Board to protect the interest of all Nigerians.
JAMB had insisted that all admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country must be accepted and approved by the Ministry of Education and captured on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).
A statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the University of Abuja and some tertiary institutions which it failed to mention, were giving admissions not captured on CAPS to candidates.
While noting that any of such admission was illegal, totally unacceptable, null and void, the Board advised candidates not to accept admissions outside CAPS even though its from a tertiary institution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

UBA Foundation’s N6m scholarship, laptops boost essay winners’ education

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The winners of the 10th edition of the UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA), annual National Essay Competition (NEC) for the year 2020 have been rewarded with N6 million education grants and laptop computers, among other prizes.   In the competition, which has been won by female students for the […]
Education

ASUP drags Ikpeazu to human rights commission over 20 months salary

Posted on Author  Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has dragged the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to the Human Rights Commission in Abuja, over the 20 months salaries owed her members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. The Union, in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission dated August 5, 2020, stated that […]
Education

NUT vows to sustain strike

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Abia State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has vowed to continue its ongoing indefinite strike until the 12 months’ salary arrears owed the teachers were paid.   Members of the union in the Eastern Regional Working Committee of NUT, comprising the nine states of the defunct Eastern Region, were said to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica