JAMB alleges plans to tarnish reputation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has alleged plans by unnamed individuals to tarnish its reputation. In a statement, the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol Dr. Fabian Benjamin said yesterday the “sinister campaign” was being sponsored by disgruntled individuals. He said: “To achieve their nefarious agenda, an unstable shadowy character is being used to launch calculated and vicious attacks against the board. “Already, they have concocted some false and totally baseless allegations for which they have contracted an unregistered and faceless NGO to be circulating to various agencies, especially the ICPC, media outlets and bloggers across the country. “While we urge the ICPC to investigate the malicious allegations and make its findings public, we also advise the media and the public to beware of the shenanigans of these merchants of falsehoods who are hellbent on tarnishing the hard-earned and positive image of the board and its leadership.”

