Education

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed the date for the commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination as well as the Direct Entry examination (DE) registration.

JAMB’s Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who made the announcement on Monday, said the registration exercise would commence in February 2022.

The Board in its weekly bulletin said the UTME/DE registration would commence on February 12, 2022, and end on March 19.

In another development, the bulletin revealed that a repentant candidate named Mr. Timipade Kemepade wrote to the Board asking for forgiveness owing to his involvement in examination malpractice when he sat for the exam twenty-one years ago.

In a letter addressed to JAMB titled: “Restitution on my JAMB Result 21 Years Ago” the repentant Nigerian blamed youthful exuberance for his misconduct.

The Board, in its reply to Mr. Kemepade, said the apology and consequent admission of guilt are “rejected in its entirety and are, therefore, not admissible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

We’re set for varsity’s reopening –Caleb VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Kayode Olanrewaju   The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota in Ikorodu axis of Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has said that the university was adequately positioned and prepared for reopening in line with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) pandemic protocols and guidelines, espoused by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force […]
Education

Yabatech loses director to COVID, shuts hostel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has announced the death of the College’s Director, Academic Planning Unit, Mr. M.A.O Omoighe, from COVID-19 complications. It also ordered all students to vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021. The medical centre was also shut for two weeks while those who may have had direct contacts with […]
Education

A’Ibom sanctions teachers for negligence of duty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tony Anichebe UyoF or negligence and dereliction of their official duties some teachers in public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have been queried as part of  quality control and measures to maintain standard and disciplined teachers in the state’s education sector.   The state Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, who disclosed this when […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica