Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

JAMB arrests 6 CBT centre staff, 34 candidates for exam malpractices

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apprehended six Computer- Based Test (CBT) centres in Kano State as well as 34 candidate for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for exam malpractices JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede confirmed the development in Kano yesterday. Among those arrested was a law student of the Bayero University (BUK), Kano, said to have thumb printed for 14 prospective students sitting for the examination at Butale Computer Centre. Another person at the same centre was also caught thumb printing for 14 students, with the third person arrested by Oloyede while registering for six candidates.

Oloyede, who came to Kano to monitor the UTME registration, visited about six JAMB centres. According to him, the operators caught compromising the registration would be handed over to the police for prosecution. He said: “JAMB will not condone any infringement on its registration flow by the technical officials of any of its accredited centres.

“Over 500,000 candidates have registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.” Oloyede added: “Instead of strictly following the rules, some ad hoc staff for the UTME who are employed by the Computer Based Test Centres are now conniving with candidates to thumb print for them. This is indeed done to coerce female students to sleep with them or to get extra money from them.” He said the 34 candidates found conniving with the suspects would not be allowed to sit for the examination this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: FG drops one charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has dropped one of the charges against the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. This is as Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who leads the delegation of legal practitioners representing the IPOB leader, urged the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to strike out the […]
News

FOCUS SNAKE ISLAND

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

Not in any way different in terms of natural serenity, this 10-community clustered town is enveloped by the kind of natural, magnificence environment associated known with other topographies in its category, e.g. the more developed and accessible Lagos, Banana and Victoria Islands. There are no official population figures for Snake Island. With about 14 km […]
News

Buhari: Barkindo’s legacies’ll remain reference point in oil, gas industry, int’l dev’t

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the legacy left behind by the former Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, would remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development and the environment sector. In a release yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President in his tribute […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica