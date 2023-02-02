JAMB arrests 6 CBT centre staff, 34 candidates for exam malpractices

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apprehended six Computer- Based Test (CBT) centres in Kano State as well as 34 candidate for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for exam malpractices JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede confirmed the development in Kano yesterday. Among those arrested was a law student of the Bayero University (BUK), Kano, said to have thumb printed for 14 prospective students sitting for the examination at Butale Computer Centre. Another person at the same centre was also caught thumb printing for 14 students, with the third person arrested by Oloyede while registering for six candidates.

Oloyede, who came to Kano to monitor the UTME registration, visited about six JAMB centres. According to him, the operators caught compromising the registration would be handed over to the police for prosecution. He said: “JAMB will not condone any infringement on its registration flow by the technical officials of any of its accredited centres.

“Over 500,000 candidates have registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.” Oloyede added: “Instead of strictly following the rules, some ad hoc staff for the UTME who are employed by the Computer Based Test Centres are now conniving with candidates to thumb print for them. This is indeed done to coerce female students to sleep with them or to get extra money from them.” He said the 34 candidates found conniving with the suspects would not be allowed to sit for the examination this year.

