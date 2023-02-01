Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
JAMB arrests 6 CBT centre staff, 34 candidates for exam malpractices

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apprehended six Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in Kano State as well as 34 candidate for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for exam malpractices

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede confirmed the development in Kano Wednesday.

Among those arrested was a law student of the Bayero University (BUK), Kano, said to have thumb printed for 14 prospective students sitting for the examination at Butale Computer Centre.

Another person at the same centre was also caught thumb printing for 14 students, with the third person arrested by Oloyede while registering for six candidates.

Oloyede, who came to Kano to monitor the UTME registration, visited about six JAMB centres

 

