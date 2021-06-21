Education

JAMB asks candidates in delisted CBT centres to reprint exam slips

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…places 40 centres on watch list

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has directed candidates in the 24 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres delisted for poor performance, to proceed with reprinting examination notification slips.

This came as the Board announced that over 40 other CBT centres were presently on its watch list.

According to the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday in Abuja, the candidates who have been assigned new schedule date, time and centres, are required to log on to the JAMB portal to reprint their examination slips

He said: “Candidates who were scheduled to take examinations in delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from Sunday, 20, 2021 for their new schedule date and time.

“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board while over 40 others were put on the watch list.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

