JAMB automates platform to address admission, accreditation delays

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has automated its communication on curriculum, accreditation and admission between the board, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies through its Interactive e- Brochure and e-Syllabus System (IBASS).

Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, who gave assurances that communication between institutions, JAMB and the regulatory agencies would be private through its personalised services, said as of January 1, 2023, the board would no longer receive a letter(s) from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

Speaking at a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the North and South on Monday in Abuja, Oloyede maintained that with the seamless communication with over two million students across tertiary institutions annually through its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), the board was confident same could be applied to issues of admission and accreditation related to regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions.

He said: “We discovered that we spend our time attending to letters from some major stakeholders of the board and the major stakeholders are essentially regulatory agencies: NUC, NBTE and NCCE. Apart from these stakeholders, we also receive from 890 institutions across the country.”

He added: “Essentially, the regulatory agencies appeal to us for approval of new programmes and accreditation of programmes. And what we receive from institutions is essentially about admission and registration or accreditation of new courses or quota issues.

“With this platform, if the NUC approves admission quota, it would be centralised in such a way that as soon as you see it approved, everybody will see it and there is no need to write to JAMB.

“Before now, registrars of institutions had no say that they have been complaining that they want to fail to know what they are doing and a platform has been created for them they may not be able to effect changes but will see everything.”

The NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed commended JAMB for building a strong relationship with the regulatory agencies and institutions within the last six years. He urged the universities to make the best use of the automated platform which provides ease of doing business.

Rasheed said: “It will enhance the efficiency and smooth operation of JAMB’s processes, providing an exceptional feature that links all our regulatory agencies on one hand, and the institutions, on the other hand, to communicate and as well ensure a paperless system.

The role of all regulatory bodies would be more efficient.” The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Executive Secretary, Idris Bugaje, who lamented the poor acceptance of digitalisation by the majority of polytechnic Rectors, challenged them to embrace digitalisation.

