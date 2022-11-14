JAMB automates platform to address admission, accreditation delays

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has automated its communication on curriculum, accreditation and admission between the board, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies through its Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System (IBASS).

Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, who gave assurances that communication between institutions, JAMB and the regulatory agencies would be private through its personalised services, said as of January 1, 2023, the board would no longer receive a letter(s) from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

Speaking at a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the North and South on Monday in Abuja, Oloyede maintained that with the seamless communication with over two million students across tertiary institutions annually through its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), the board was confident same could be applied to issues of admission and accreditation related to regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions.

He said: “We discovered that we spend our time attending to letters from some major stakeholders of the board and the major stakeholders are essentially regulatory agencies: NUC, NBTE and NCCE. Apart from these stakeholders, we also receive from 890 institutions across the country.”

