JAMB awards: Unilorin, four others N375m as best performing institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has awarded the sum of N375 million to five tertiary institutions for their excellence performance in admission processes in the country.

The five universities, which emerged winners in the board’s five categories for the awards, will take home N75 million each.

Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure at JAMB’s Second Edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019 on Thursday in Abuja, applauded the board for its efforts in ensuring excellence in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

While noting that the awards was one of government’s reward system and intervention to institutions, Adam unmaintained that the Federal Government would continue to play the critical role in teaching, learning and research.

In his words: “In 2019, JAMB at the first edition of the programme, supported the tertiary institutions with the sum of N125 million and this year, the board is supporting the sector with the sum of N375 million, this is no doubt an excellent gesture, worthy of emulation

“I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda.

“The contributions to the education system should not be only limited or seem from the budgetary allocation of government to the sector. This does not negate the reality that Education is not receiving equitable share of the national budget.”

