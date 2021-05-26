JAMB, Baptist Girls Academy extortion saga

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, was recently caught up in a media trial over alleged cases of extortion by the Baptist Girls Academy. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the position of both parties

In the last few years, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has withdrawn the licenses of some registration centres over extortion, especially charges above the prescribed amount stipulated by the Board for the purchase of admission documents for Direct Entry (DE) or the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The Board insists no candidate should pay above N3,500 for the purchase of forms and N500 for the JAMB booklets and the additional prescribed fee of N700 bringing the total fee for DE or UTME form purchase and registration to N4,700 per candidate. From this amount, there is a standard commission of N210 for each form sold, for banks and registration outlets.

However, there have been reports of much high registration fees of between N5, 500 to N10, 000 demanded from candidates at some registration centres in some of the states. Recall that in 2018, the Federal Government slashed the cost of admission form from N5, 000 to N3, 500, in reaction to the complaints and pleas by parents on the high registration cost of DE/UTME forms and registration.

The decision to slash the amount was further made easier, given the N8 billion remittance by JAMB, as a result of prudent management of resources by the Prof. Is-haq Oloyede-led administration of the Board. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had noted that the government was also compelled to reduce the burden of admission fees on parents since the mandate of examination bodies was not centred on generating revenue.

But prior to the slash, some candidates had paid as much as N10, 000 and even N15, 000, resulting from the hoarding of forms from the desperate candidates. Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has repeatedly expressed worry that charging of exorbitant DE/ UTME fees was not only illegitimate, an act of fraud and corruption, but was a move capable of destroying the nation if not checked and addressed promptly. To address the ugly phenomenon, JAMB in January last year, sought the assistance of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in curbing the growing trend of extortion in the registration process.

Sadly, some candidates still pay higher than the prescribed fees despite the sanctions meted out by the Board. Recently, students of Baptist Girls Academy, Lagos during an unscheduled encounter and interaction with the JAMB Registrar, said they paid N8, 000 to register for the 2021 UTME, which was way above the official N4, 700. Oloyede was on an inspection tour in the Southwest; a part of the Board’s tradition to assess the performance of the registration exercise across the geopolitical zones. Unfortunately, he, however, came under fire from several quarters, and was accused of specifically picking the Baptist Girls Academy for undisclosed reasons.

But in a swift reaction contained in a statement entitled; ‘Re: Prof. Oloyede’s media trial of Baptist Girls Academy: The true story,’ the Board gave a detailed narrative of what had transpired between the Board’s management team, some students of Baptist Girls Academy and the teacher involved.

The Board, through its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said Prof Oloyede was unaware of any large-scale extortion going on anywhere other than some elite secondary schools which are in the habit of illegally collecting money in the name of the Board.

“The Registrar on getting to Lagos, held a press conference after which he proceeded to JKK Computer-Based Test Centre, one of the Board’s approved UTME Registration centres to assess the registration there. “He was accompanied on the visit by over 30 representatives of the leading media houses in the country.

At JKK CBT centre, he had an interview session during which one of the journalists sought to know why some centres and perhaps schools were charging higher fees than the prescribed fee by the Board. “Another wanted to know what the Board was doing to avoid the prevailing mismatch of candidates’ data.

That is the essential details of one candidate being transferred to another. “The Registrar, in his response, explained that the issue of mismatched data occurred as a result of group registration by the authorities of some elite schools who collect huge sums of money from parents in the name of helping them to facilitate their wards’ registration.

“He stated that the Board was against this practice as its examination is not a groupbased exercise like that of WAEC or NECO. As such, he said candidates are expected to register individually. “On the collection of higher fees above the prescribed fee, the Registrar said he was not aware of any large-scale extortion going on anywhere other than the exception of some elite secondary schools which are in the habit of illegitimately collecting money in the name of the Board.

“While the interview was on-going the journalists spotted a group of students and drew the attention of the Registrar to them insinuating that they could be among those involved in group registration. “Consequently, the Registrar invited them to come and meet him. He asked them how much they had paid for the UTME registration and the name of their school. “The students replied that they were from Baptist Girls Academy and that they had paid N8000 to their school for the 2021 UTME registration. He subsequently requested to meet their teacher who was not there at that moment.

“The Registrar continued with the interview and the students again drew his attention to the arrival of their teacher who maintained that the school had only collected the approved fee of N4, 700. “However, another student who was present there contradicted him and maintained that he and his colleagues had paid N8000 and not N4700 as claimed by the teacher. “The Registrar then asked if any student had paid higher and another one who also claimed to come from Baptist Girls Academy and said she also paid N8000 and not N4700.

The Registrar then asked the teacher to reconcile what he had asserted with what the students are disclosing. “The Registrar, however, knowing that there are administrative channels of addressing such abnormalities, called on the most senior journalist at the interview session not to publish the encounter as it should be considered an off-record incident and was given that assurance by all the reporters through their senior colleague. “However, to the Registrar’s surprise the promise was not kept as the report had subsequently found its way to the public domain.”

But the Nigeria Baptist Convention, while condemning his actions towards the Baptist Girls Academy, one of its mission schools, and one if its teachers, Mr. Kayode Oloyede insisted the Registrar acted in a manner unbecoming of his character and integrity as a man who has worked so hard to sanitise the system. The church said it had expected Prof. Oloyede to have sought answers from appropriate quarters such as the proprietor of the school, rather than engage in what was described as “disparaging” the school’s public image delightfully.

Chairman, Education Management Board, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, further accused the JAMB Registrar of playing the role of a “prosecutor and judge” against a defenceless teacher and subjecting him to an “emotional trial and public opprobrium” without carrying out proper investigation to determine reasons behind payment of the said amount. According to Prof Aremu, the N8, 000 registration fee was charged with consent of the parents considering logistics, but the church wondered the “fuss” about Baptist Girls Academy, when “it is in the public domain that other private schools in Nigeria charged fees that ranged between N10, 000 and N25, 000 depending on services that will be provided during the examinations for the student. “The School, Baptist Girls Academy did not charge N8, 000 for JAMB Registration as alleged by Prof. Oloyede.

The breakdown of the charges that amounted to the alleged monetary infraction is as follows: “JAMB Registration: 3,500; Novel recommended and provided by JAMB 500; CBT Charges 700; Test Driller Software + installation CBT Practice Kit 2000; and Transportation and feeding 1,300. “While the girl was correct to have said the school collected N8, 000, the undeniable fact was that the whole money was not meant for Registration. Here, Prof. Oloyede did not allow the teacher to explain the breakdown. Rather, he was publicly muscled and emotionally debased. “One is even tempted to ask: Is the teacher the spokesperson of the school? This is not in the interest of the teacher’s psychology and the school’s public image as Prof. Oloyede took delight in disparaging Baptist Girls Academy. It is also not-too-good for the JAMB Registrar to have made the poor girl confront her teacher before the barrage of cameras.

“Methinks Prof. Oloyede should have handled this much better. The emotion of the teacher is better imagined in such a situation when his student was made to confront him. That itself could breed disrespect and indiscipline in the school. “Let me make it clear that the alleged money in excess of what the Registrar alluded to was charged with the consent of the parents through the Parents Teachers’ Association platform. Ours is a private school not funded by the government. The question is who pays for services to be rendered when such charges are not part of the termly school fee regime? “Here, our public leaders should endeavour to imbibe some soft skills while on tour of duties. It is in the best interest of our society which is fast losing some virtues.

“While the JAMB Registrar is lauded for his quality assurance tour of duty as his practice every year, he is advised to show more discernment and restraint so as not to give wrong labels as his actions portrayed in the video clip that went viral.

“The best Prof. Oloyede could have done if he suspected any infractions behaviour by the school was to have called the Proprietor of Baptist Mission Schools in Nigeria. After all, the popular Yoruba adage says, ‘you don’t know the owner of a dog and kill it’. Or, drawn the attention of the Ministry of Education, Lagos State to it. Public offices are supposed to be held in trust for all and in the best interest of all.”

