JAMB begins 2021 UTME nationwide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has begun conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME) for no fewer than 1,414,015 made up of 1,338,687 UTME candidates and 75, 328 Direct Entry (DE) candidates nationwide.

The examination, which is expected to run from June 19 till July 3, 2021, witnessed a massive turn out of parents, guardians and candidates for the first batch of students at accredited and approved Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

Although the examination commenced around 9:30 am at some CBT centres visited, some were not so lucky and suffered delay running into hours due to poor network. At the Geff System Limited, Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Kubwa expressway, students scheduled for the first examinations of the day starting by 9am, were unable to sit for the examinations due to technical glitches from the part of the centre.

The first set of students, who started accreditation past 7am and seated before 8am, were only allowed to leave as at 3pm, with only a few candidates able to write.

Majority were confronted with poor network. One of the Nigeria Civil and Security Defense Corp (NSCDC) members, who declined mentioning her name, told our correspondent that the same glitches were encountered during the mock examination even though it was rectified after about an hour.

One of the affected students, Sola Adeyemi, who was seen in tears after stepping out, lamented that all her preparation was in vain. “We came in last night, lodged here and I did vigil almost all night. I feel bad that after all the stress, especially the one I put my mum through, I ended up not writing the examination.”

A parent, Mr. Caleb Usha, said initially, he was not perturbed with the delay until after about an hour, saying: “Today is the first day. So, we may not expect all to go smoothly but as the hours dragged by, I became quite worried because these children can easily be destabilised and that may not be too good for their composure during the exams, which may affect their output at the end of the day.”

Another parent at Geff Systems Limited, Mrs. Adejumo Funke, who spoke to our correspondent, noted that although she understands that sometimes, hitches could come up unexpectedly and could be rectified, she was concerned for her daughter even though they were given assurances of a new date and centre.

Another centre that suffered some difficulties for over an hour was the Junior Secondary School in Karu- Jikwoyi axis.

According to Abike Dabiri, who monitored both JSS Jikwoyi and Global Distance Learning Centre at Central Business District, as at the time of departure, the technical Staff brought in to rectify the issues were yet to fix the problem.

“As at the time I left the place, they were still working on it and they are having two sessions. As at 9:18 am, they had not started as they said they want them to start at the same time; if not, they would have allowed those that their systems are working to start. But coming to global distance learning, the story is different.”

The story at Royal Midland Centre located in Aunty Alice School in One-man Village, Nasarawa State, was no different, as a faulty generator and some section of the computers stalled early commencement of the examination. Supervisor of the centre, Obekpa Queen, who said the systems were all checked on Friday to ensure a seamless operation, said she was confused on the sudden glitches. “It wasted like an hour.

We have 245 students here but they were not all able to start at the same time because of the system. So 27 of them didn’t start on time. We have two sessions for today; morning and noon, for 245 candidates in each session.”

Technically, it was a success story at the CBT centres located at Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Jabi and Global Distance Learning Centre, Central Area, Abuja, the exercise was going on smoothly.

