JAMB begins 2021 UTME nationwide

…some students, parents lament technical glitches, syllables change

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has begun conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME) for no fewer than 1,414,015 made up of 1,338,687 UTME candidates and 75, 328 Direct Entry (DE) candidates nationwide.

The examination, which is expected to run from June 19 till July 3, 2021, witnessed a massive turn out of parents, guardians and candidates for the first batch of students at accredited and approved Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

Although the examination commenced around 9:30 am at some CBT centres visited, some were not so lucky and suffered delay running into hours due to poor network.

At the Geff System Limited, Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Kubwa Expressway, students scheduled for the first examinations of the day starting by 9am, were unable to sit for the examinations due to technical glitches from the part of the centre.

The first set of students who started accreditation past 7am and seated before 8am were only allowed to leave as at 3pm, only a few candidates were able to write as majority were confronted with poor network.

One of the Nigeria Civil and Security Defense Corp (NSCDC), who declined to give her name, told our correspondent that the same glitches was encountered during the mock examination even though it was rectified after about an hour.

One of the depressed students, Sola Adeyemi, who was seen in tears after stepping out, lamented that all her preparations had been in vain.

