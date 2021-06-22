News Top Stories

JAMB: Candidates in delisted CBT centres to reprint exam slips

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

…places 40 centres on watch list

 

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has directed candidates in the 24 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres delisted for poor performance, to proceed with reprinting examination notification slips.

 

This came as the Board announced that over 40 other CBT centres were presently on its watch list.

 

According to the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday in Abuja, the candidates who have been assigned new schedule date, time and centres, are required to log on to the JAMB portal to reprint their examination slips

 

He said: “Candidates who were scheduled to take examinations in delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from Sunday, 20, 2021 for their new schedule date and time.

 

“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board while over 40 others were put on the watch list.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: 2011 to 2021 is Nigeria’s ‘decade of law-making’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the 10 years leading to 2021 as the country’s ‘decade of law-making’, saying the country had, through the period, witnessed a raft of legislation geared at improving the criminal justice system and enabling better access to justice. He, however, warned that the implementation of the laws is “the only […]
News

Lawan condemns those pushing for disintegration of Nigeria

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan Ibrahim has condemned people that are advocating for the disintegration of Nigeria.   “Some disgruntled elements are advocating for the country to be disintegrated based of some of their fake claims that the nation has failed,” he said.   Lawan issued the condemnation during the presentation ceremony of vehicles, […]
News

Awkuzu massacre: ‘No presence of police, army others yet’

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

The President-General of Awkuzu Development Union, Innocent Chulu, has raised the alarm over the absence of security personnel in the crisis-ridden community of Awkuzu in Anambra State. He said barely two days after the herders and villagers clashed in the area that was alleged to have claimed no fewer than nine lives, they were yet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica