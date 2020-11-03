JAMB decries lack of accurate data of enrolments into tertiary institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has lamented its inability to give an accurate data of exact number of enrolments into tertiary institutions of new intakes over the years.

Consequently, the board said that it would henceforth pay attention to matriculation as a very important aspect of its mandate just like admissions.

The JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, made these statements when he appeared before the senate committee on basic Education to defend the 2021 budget of the board.

Oloyede said that this lacuna had given room for fraudulent practices as not up to 20% of those that wrote the examination were the ones matriculated at the end of the day.

“The board as the name suggests is Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, unfortunately over the years we have never paid attention to the matriculation aspect and it is very embarrassing to the nation.

“I was a president of the Association of African Universities and when we meet at the continent levels we always be ashamed when we see some of our colleagues who are vice chancellors.

“Those of us who are Nigerians always feel unhappy when we talk about data, gross enrolment ratio for the country we cant determine, we cant do anything because even the matriculation which is the entry into the university system is not properly controlled.”

