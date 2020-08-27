JAMB delists 22 CBT centres for defrauding 11,823 candidates of N59m

Over 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from across nine states, have been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for allegedly defrauding 11,823 of its candidates a total sum of N59 million.

Affected candidates have been advised to change their passwords to avoid further damage following exposure of the secret code to operators of the now blacklisted CBT centres.

Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who made this known during a virtual meeting with representatives of the affected centres on Thursday, also said any centre sharing same ownership with the affected CBT centres also stood suspended from all JAMB activities.

Oloyede explained that the fraud was carried out through exorbitant charges above the stipulated amount for effecting correction on profile, and bypassing One-Time Password (OTP) required of candidates to initiate such changes.

According to him, the affected CBT centre owners would be prosecuted, even as the Board has reversed the changes done illegally by affected candidates although the money paid to JAMB to effect the changes remains intact on their profiles.

While lamenting all owners of the affected CBT centres were from one section of the country, he said such behaviour of fleecing both innocent and non innocent candidates of several amounts of money under the guise of effecting changes in registration details portends danger for the country.

Like this: Like Loading...