JAMB delists 22 CBT centres for defrauding 11,823 candidates

No fewer than 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from across nine states of the federation have been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly defrauding 11,823 candidates the sum of N59 million. The affected candidates had been advised to change their passwords to avoid further damage, following the exposure of their secret codes to operators of the now blacklisted CBT centres. Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who made this known during a virtual meeting with representatives of the affected centres yesterday, also said that any centre sharing same ownership with the affected CBT centres also ‘stand suspended from all JAMB activities.’

Oloyede explained that the fraud was carried out through exorbitant charges above the stipulated amount for effecting correction on profile, and bypassing One-Time Password (OTP) required of candidates to initiate such changes. According to him, the affected CBT centre owners would be prosecuted, even as he said that the board had reversed the changes done illegally by affected candidates although the money paid to JAMB to effect the changes remained intact on their profiles.

While lamenting that owners of the affected CBT centres were from one section of the country, Oloyede said such behaviour of fleecing both innocent and non-innocent candidates of several amounts of money under the guise of effecting changes in registration details ‘portends danger for the country.’

He said: “The purpose of calling this meeting is to interact with 22 of you (institutions) that have grossly violated the prescription of the board, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who have done things not expected for them to do, thereby endangering the lives of candidates that they were upposed to protect. “Not only that, we have discovered that the 22 of you have also defrauded candidates by collecting from them more than you are expected to collect and doing certain things that would bypass the normal process and procedure. “We have invited you to this meeting to hear you out and also let the public know how some of you are engaging in criminal activities in the process of registering candidates. There are some of you that can even be classified as certified fraudsters.

