JAMB delists more CBT centres, others on watch list

…direct affected candidates, others to reprint exam slips

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has delisted six more Computer Based Test (CBT) centres, bringing the total number delisted for poor performance in the ongoing 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to 30.

Despite the poor performance of some CBT centres, no fewer than 464,834 candidates were able to sit for the UTME nationwide, on Monday.

The six delisted centres are: Day spring Christian College in Delta state, Fountain of Knowledge Intl Academy in Ebonyi State, Twelve Apostles College in Ebonyi State, Lead British Intl School in the Federal Capital Territory, Zaria Academy in Kaduna State, and Muhammed Kamaldeen University in Kwara State.

In the early hours of Monday the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, had hinted that the Board had over 40 CBT centres on its watchlist.

The Board has directed candidates in all delisted centres to proceed with reprinting of examination notification slips on its official website, www.jamb.gov.ng, for new schedule date, time and centres,

He said: “Candidates who were scheduled to take examination in delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from Sunday night for their new schedule date and time.

“This applies only to centres delisted.

“You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board while over 40 others were put on the watch list.”

For candidates who failed to register within the allotted time the Board said: “Some candidates who were unable to register during the allowable time for registration despite the extension were graciously directed to visit designated centres to be registered.

“These categories of candidates have been scheduled for the 2021 UTME and are directed to print their examination notification slip for their schedule for the examination from this night. The notification slip can be printed from our website.”

