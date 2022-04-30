JAMB directs candidates to print UTME notification slip

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has directed all registered candidates to commence printing of their 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) notification slips from Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Director, Information Technology Services, Mr. Fabian Okoro in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, noted that printing of the examination notification slip was compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

He said: “All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

“This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the Board frowns at lateness to its examination, as no excuses would be entertained from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine.

“Candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public. To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on 2022 UTME slip printing then insert registration number to print.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...