Education

JAMB directs candidates to print UTME notification slip

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has directed all registered candidates to commence printing of their 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) notification slips from Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Director, Information Technology Services, Mr. Fabian Okoro in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, noted that printing of  the examination notification slip was compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

He said: “All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

“This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the Board frowns at lateness to its examination, as no excuses would be entertained from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine.

“Candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public. To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on 2022 UTME slip printing then insert registration number to print.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Kwara promises to assist private school owners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

· Says online education has come to stay Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including […]
Education

Revolution in health education

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports

…as Ebonyi is set to nurture new generation of global medical personnel Govt: It’ll align with global realities, trends NUC: Varsity to change face of medical education   REVOLUTION The Ebonyi State government is about to change the narrative of medical education in the country with the establishment of the state-of-the-art Medical University, which is […]
Education

Education sector: 2022 budget as albatross

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Poor budget allocation, bane of education sector BUDGET Given the low allocation to the education sector in the federal and state government budgets for 2022 fiscal year, like the previous years, indications have emerged that the critical sector may suffer yet another major setback and challenge. KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the sectoral budget profile   SSANU: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica