JAMB directs institutions to begin 2020 admission on Aug. 21

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has directed higher institutions across Nigeria to begin 2020 admissions from August 21, 2020 with first and second choice candidates.
In a statement by Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB also presented guidelines to the heads of tertiary institutions on the 2020 admission.
The guidelines signed and released by the Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, directed all institutions to begin Admission-Exercise from August 21 to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education.
JAMB said the uncertainties of the Covid-19 make it impossible to fix a terminal date.

