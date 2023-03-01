Education News

JAMB Dismiss Officials Over Misconduct

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed two of its staff for gross misconduct, with effect from 27th February 2023.

A statement signed by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday in Abuja, gave the names of the dismissed staff as Mr Bilyaminu Ishaku and Mr Andrew Anebi Candidus, from JAMB Benue State Office, Markurdi.

The statement partly reads: “Sequel to your appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee and the subsequent recommendations of the committee, I am directed to convey to you the approval of the Honourable Minister of Education of your dismissal from the service of the Board from 27th February 2023 for serious misconduct.”

According to the statement, the dismissal was in line with the Public Service Rule 030401, which defined serious misconduct as a “specific act of very serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour, which is inimical to the image of the service and which can be investigated and if proven, may lead to dismissal.”

The staff were directed to submit their identity cards and all other property of the Board in their possession to the State Coordinator, JAMB Office, Benue State, for onward submission to the Director, Human Resources, with immediate effect.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

