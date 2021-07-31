JAMB donates 500-capacity ICT centre to Ogun poly

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has donated a 500 capacity Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre to the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa.

The state-of-the-art ICT centre was inaugurated by the JAMB Registrar, Prof Isiaq Oloyede and Governor Dapo Abiodun. The ICT project followed the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award worth N75,000,000 won by the institution as the most Compliant Institution in 2019 JAMB admission guidelines.

In his remarks, Oloyede applauded the institution as having shown qualities that made it win the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award. He also commended the Rector, OGITECH, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunke Akinkurolere, for her doggedness and commitment towards improving standards of education at the institution.

Oloyede also noted Governor Abiodun’s investment in the education sector, adding that officials of JAMB would be sent for approval of the ICT centre. Abiodun in his speech, said ICT: “Is an important modern tool for driving education, which has become a force to reckon with.”

