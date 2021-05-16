News Top Stories

JAMB extends UTME, DE registration by 2 weeks

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

• Shifts mock exams to June 3, UTME to June 19 to July 3

 

Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks to enable more candidates register for the examination.

 

As a result of its extension in registration dates, the 2021 Mock UTME earlier scheduled for May 20, 2021 will now hold on June 3, 2021 while the main UTME will hold from June 19 – July 3, 2021. JAMB’S Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who addressed newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, said the decision for extension in registration and examination dates were the outcomes from a two-day meeting between the Board and critical stakeholders.

 

He noted that on-the-spot assessment undertaken by the stakeholders revealed candidates’ non-compliance with registration requirement, CBT Centres’ violation of registration procedures as well as poor service delivery by Telcos and digital service providers’.

 

It would be recalled that an investigative story exclusively undertaken and published by Sunday Telegraph, had revealed that many candidates were likely to miss this year’s UTME, due to the difficulties trailing the registration process as a result of the mandatory use of National Identification Number (NIN). Recounting their ordeal, majority had lamented the inadequate computers and manpower at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which made data capturing slow, the rigours of waiting under the scorching sun in the midst of a large crowd, and giving of bribes to facilitate issuance of their NIN, a prerequisite for UTME registration.

 

According to Oloyede, the extension was reached primarily to allow candidates, who were experiencing difficulty in registering for the examination due to challenges associated with the National Identification Number (NIN) and others issues, do so.

He said: “Contrary to the Board’s projection of about two million candidates yearly registration, 1,134,424 candidates (UTME+DE) have so far been registered.

 

“Desirous of affording prospective candidates more time to complete their registration for the 2021 UTME/DE, which was expected to end on Saturday, May 15, 2021, “Stakeholders recommended a two-week extension for registration, to now end on May 29, 2021.

 

The extension is contingent upon stakeholders’ firm commitment to deliver on their respective responsibilities. “JAMB will dispatch monitoring teams to all states of the Federation and the FCT during the extension period. JAMB to setup a Committee under the Chairmanship of Director (ICT/FME) to seek for an alternative Value Added Service (VAS) company.

 

“JAMB hereby directs CBT Centres to stop selling ePINs and flouting this directive should attract appropriate sanctions. No CBT centre should collect money for ePIN and registration fees simultaneously. No CBT centre should collect registration fee until completion of registration.”

 

CBT centres have been directed to open all 20 allowable registration points to, ease congestion at the centres, even as the Board warns that any CBT centre that indulges in group registration of candidates would be sanctioned.

 

“Candidates and other users yet to receive a response from 55019 have been requested to send their Tracking ID or NIN to the official nimc-jamb2021@nimc.gov. ng. However, those who obtained their NIN through unauthorised sources would have to resolve their challenges at NIMC office.”

