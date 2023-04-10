JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME as rescheduled mock holds tomorrow

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). In a statement by the Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, said the UTME earlier scheduled to begin on April 29 would now start on April 25. According to him, the board will hold the rescheduled mock UTME on April 18. JAMB added that the results of candidates that sat for the mock examination on March 30 had been released. It said: “We conducted the 2023 Mock-UTME on March 30 in 725 centres across the country.

However, the exercise ran into some technical hitches in some centres thereby denying some candidates the opportunity to sit the examination. “The Board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

“It is, therefore, in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination that the mock examination had been rescheduled to hold on April 18. “Similarly, the candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit the examination have been rescheduled to retake the mock examination on April 18.

“In the meantime, the result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on March 30 has been released. “Also, the Board has brought forward the conduct of its 2023 UTME which was earlier scheduled to hold from 29th April 2023, to Tuesday, 25th April, to Tuesday, 2nd May 2023. “The adjustment in the date of the UTME is to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments. By doing so, the Board hopes that no citizen would be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities. “It should be noted that the Board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May 2023. Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendars to resume as scheduled.”

Like this: Like Loading...