JAMB handover 19-year-old student for police investigation over alteration of results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has handed over 19 year – old Chinedu Ifesinachi John, who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to the Nigeria Police for investigation on alleged alteration of results. John claimed he scored 380 in the examination conducted in June this year but was surprised to receive 265 from the board after results were released. However, after several enquiries, 265 kept appearing as his score as against the 380 score.

His father, John Ifenkpam, had earlier demanded N1 billion as damages through an Enugu – based lawyer, Ikeazor Akaiwe, who wrote to JAMB for another opportunity for the boy to retake the examination and payment of the damages. According to the lawyer, the N1 billion was to cover for the physical and emotional trauma the boy was made to pass through from being offered “two separate scores.” John claimed that his UTME scores from 2019 till 2021 had been “altered” by the board, thereby denying him the opportunity to study his desired course – Medicine.

Honouring an invitation by Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, to the board’s headquarters on Friday in Abuja, the candidate insisted his original score from the examination was 380, in a closed session with his father, lawyers and members of the board. Oloyede, however, accused the candidate of result tempering after several going back and forth and evidence tendered to counter the claim by John and his legal representatives, adding that he will be handed over to the police for investigation and subsequently prosecuted. According to him, the original result issued to John would be withdrawn pending the end of the investigation.

He said: “We have 11 of them who tampered with their results. Two of them are already being prosecuted. The remaining ones we are going to withdraw their results and prosecute them. The main purpose is to sanitise the system, including our own staff. “There was never any communication of 380 with this boy. Because this boy has accused JAMB, we are going to withhold his result until the investigation is concluded. We are going to request that our interactions with him be subjected to the public.” John’s lawyer, Ikeazor, appealed to the board to instead give room for further investigation, saying: “I will not stand against investigation. Let there be investigation but what I will not agree to is to prejudge him.” Earlier, John had said: “The result I have been receiving is not the result I am entitled to. I wrote the first jamb in 2019. The first time they sent 328 later I saw 278 score when I checked it. I printed it. I couldn’t meet up for admission that year. I wanted to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan. “In 2020, the same thing happened. I scored 343 by the time I went to the portal to print I saw 306. I used the 306 and it gave me admission in UI. But because I didn’t have further mathematics I had to forfeit it.

