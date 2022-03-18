Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
JAMB has registered 1.4m candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB), says over 1.4 million candidates have so far registered in the ongoing UTME registration nationwide, this is even as the body has vowed not to extend the closing date for registration.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said this while inspecting the registration exercise centers in Kano Friday, that there was no basis for extending the period of registration as the required numbers needed to participate have been achieved.

He expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the exercise in the state and the other parts of the country he has so far visited, adding: “We have done everything humanly possible to register candidates.

“We are not going to extend the period of the registration, because the candidates who will write JAMB are the same candidates who will write WASCE and NECO.

“The only space available for JAMB is the period we are utilising for the registration and for the conduct of the examination

“Therefore, it will not be possible for us to extend. So far, we have registered about 1.41 million candidates.

“We are not going to succumb to any pressure after closing it on March 26.”

He urged the media to assist in sensitising candidates to register within the timeframe.

The registrar also said that the board has generated over N20 billion over the last five years

 

