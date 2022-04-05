News

JAMB hikes 2022 Mock-UTME fee over cost of diesel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has increased the fee for candidates who choose to participate in the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), from N600 to N1,000 per candidate.

 

The Board in its bulletin made available by the Head of Media and Public Relations Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said the sum would be paid as service charge to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres where they are assigned to sit for the examination, due to the high cost of diesel in the country.

 

While noting that candidates assigned to its centres would not be required to pay for the use of the facilities, the Board said the mock examination scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, remains optional.

 

It reads: “All candidates who had indicated their interest to sit the optional Mock-UTME are to pay N1,000 to the CBT centre  where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.

“The candidates who indicated their interest to take the examination are to pay the N1000 at their respective centres for the use of the private facilities deployed for the examination

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NMA: We’ve lost 16 doctors to COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says #EndSARS protest could increase virus surge Out of the 1,031 doctors so far infected with Coronavirus in the course of carrying out their duties, no fewer than 16 doctors in the country have died trying to save the lives of infected persons. President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, made the disclosure yesterday […]
News

Northern Coalition threatens mass protest over arrest of leaders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

TheCoalitionof Northern Groups (CNG) has threatened to mobilise its members across the 19 Northern states and Abuja for a protest today (Friday) if the whereabouts of their leaders were not known. The group had alleged that two of their National officials were arrested by men suspected tobefromtheDepartmentof Security Services (DSS) after they were prevented from […]
News

Resolve IPPIS crisis to avert industrial disharmony, NLC warns

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has called on the Minister of Finance to wade into the crisis surrounding the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Integrated System (IPPIS), in order to avoid industrial disharmony in the public tertiary education sector. This was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica