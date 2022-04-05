JAMB hikes 2022 Mock-UTME fee over cost of diesel

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has increased the fee for candidates who choose to participate in the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), from N600 to N1,000 per candidate.

The Board in its bulletin made available by the Head of Media and Public Relations Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said the sum would be paid as service charge to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres where they are assigned to sit for the examination, due to the high cost of diesel in the country.

While noting that candidates assigned to its centres would not be required to pay for the use of the facilities, the Board said the mock examination scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, remains optional.

It reads: “All candidates who had indicated their interest to sit the optional Mock-UTME are to pay N1,000 to the CBT centre where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.

“The candidates who indicated their interest to take the examination are to pay the N1000 at their respective centres for the use of the private facilities deployed for the examination

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...