Education

JAMB hikes 2022 Mock-UTME fee over cost of diesel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has increased the fee for candidates who choose to participate in the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), from N600 to N1 000 per candidate.

The Board in its bulletin made available by the Head of Media and Public Relations Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday in Abuja, said the sum would be paid as service charge to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres where they are assigned to sit for the examination, due to the high cost of diesel in the country.

While noting that candidates assigned to its centres would not be required to pay for the use of the facilities, the Board said the mock examination scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, remains optional.

It reads: “All candidates who had indicated their interest to sit the optional Mock-UTME are to pay N1,000 to the CBT centre where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.

“The candidates who indicated their interest to take the examination are to pay the N1000 at their respective centres for the use of the private facilities deployed for the examination

“The prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables has necessitated the increase from N600 to N1,000 to enable the CBT centres to provide the needed infrastructure, as partners of the Board, to host the examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 9th April 2022.”

 

