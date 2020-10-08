JAMB increases Benue varsity’s capacity in Law, Medicine/Surgery, Nursing

The authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi Thursday said that the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved an increase in the number of candidates to be admitted by the university into professional courses whose quota is regulated (prescribed) by professional bodies.

According to a statement from the Information and Public Relations unit of the university, courses whose admission quota expansion have been approved by the board include: LL.B (Law) from 100 to 240, MBBS (Medicine and Surgery) from 75 to 87 and B.Sc. Nursing from 100 to 182 candidates.

“The approval is sequel to a request by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Msugh Moses Kembe to the effect that the university was faced with a serious challenge as result of oversubscription for some programmes by prospective applicants”.

Prof. Kembe, according to the statement, had explained that the “over-subscription was occasioned by pressure from critical stakeholders of the university, adding that even when pruned down, the number of those with excellent scores in the UTME and university screening exercise still remain overwhelming”.

According to him: “The number of those admitted in the quota regulated courses will eventually be moderated through attrition as the students’ progress on their respective programmes”.

