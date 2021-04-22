News

JAMB introduces more features to UTME registration

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has introduced new features to the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registrations, to further fortify the examination process to forestall possible chances of examination fraud or malpractices.
A statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by JAMB’s Head of Information and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said henceforth, candidates would be able to see a displayed picture of their registration officer on the screen besides their biometric data.
He advised candidates to raise the alarm, once the image on their screen was not their registration officer at any point in time during their registration process.
The statement reads in part: “Candidates registering for the 2021 UTME/DE exercise are urged to ensure that the picture shown on the corner of the screen is the same person registering them. If the picture does not match the face of the Registration Officer, candidates should immediately raise the alarm as such a person is not authorised to register them or they are in a completely unauthorised registration outlet.
“This measure is in addition to several others put in place to guide against manipulation, abuse and exploitation of candidates as well as forestalling examination malpractices.
“The Board’s innovations, including this one which comes with some little changes and additions to its processes, are to make the system better and fortified against those who are working non-stop to take advantage of the system.”

