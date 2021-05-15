Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
JAMB may shift 2021 UTME as over 600,000 candidates yet to register

There are strong indications that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) may postpone the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to hold between June 5 and 19. Although date for the Mock UTME still stands, the possible shift of the main UTME is however dependent on the outcome of a meeting scheduled to hold with critical stakeholders later Friday/ Saturday, to decide whether to shift the examination forward or not.

This is not unconnected to the inability of at least 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest to participate in this year’s examinations, to successfully carryout their registrations. It would be recalled that an investigation earlier published by this paper had revealed lamentations by both parents and candidates on the difficulties they experience in this year’s registration process, especially in getting their National Identification Number (NIN), which they described as frustrating and stressful. Recounting their ordeal, a majority had lamented Gov. Emmanuel News the inadequate computers and manpower at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which made data capturing slow, the rigours of waiting under the scorching sun in the midst of a large crowd, and giving of bribes to facilitate issuance of their NIN, a prerequisite for UTME registration.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with 2021 UTME committee members on Friday, JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede who apologised for the new initiatives introduced in the 2021 UTME, explained that it was not to punish candidates but rather, to expose candidates in the habit of indulging in various forms of malpractices.

Oloyede who disclosed that out of the 1.9million candidates anticipated by the Board to register for this year’s UTME, only 1.1 million candidates have been able to register, maintaining that even though 50 per cent of candidates have already registered without problem, there was need to carry everyone along. He said: “The possibility of shifting the exam forward is still high; but that will be determined after our meeting with stakeholders. This is because about 6000 candidates who have indicated interest in the exam are yet to register.

