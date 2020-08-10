JAMB meets Varsities, considers new date for 2020 admissions

Following the delayed commencement of the 2020 ‘O’ level examinations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said it was considering a new date for the 2020 admission processes, to allow every candidate who sat for its examinations, the opportunity to compete with their peers for available openings.

Some candidates who sat for the last Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME), did that under the awaiting results stipulation, and were unable to take the Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and others as scheduled due to the lockdown.

However, JAMB on July 19, had issued a guideline directing all institutions to begin the conduct of the first and second choice admission exercise with effect from August 2.

But in its weekly Bulletin, the Board noted that a meeting has been scheduled with all the tertiary institutions in Nigeria today to consider the possibility of shifting the commencement of admissions to a date that would better accommodate the vagaries of the COVID – 19 pandemic

According to the Board, top on the agenda would be the possibility of ensuring that the various institutions either delay or prolong their screening exercises to accommodate candidates who would be taking the 2020 O’level examinations to be conducted by agencies including the West Africa Examination Council, National Examinations Council, and National Business and Technical Examination Board.

The Bulletin which was made available to newsmen yesterday by the Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who said that JAMB as a responsive organisation was committed to equity and fairness

It reads: “This is the reason for its call for another meeting with all the institutions with a view to amending the earlier and mutuallyagreed date for the conduct of post-UTME screening and other processes.

“As intellectuals, it is incumbent on the board and the various tertiary institutions to always provide practical solutions to perceived challenges for the smooth running of the sector without being prompted by the government. Such solutions, when arrived at, would then be forwarded to the relevant ministries or agencies for further inputs and necessary approvals.

“It is in view of this that the board is working to pre-empt any unpalatable situation that may arise if institutions conduct their admissions without accommodating the vast number of candidates that are about to take their O’level examinations.

“Consequently, the board would, at the meeting, be looking at the possibility of ensuring that the various institutions either delay or prolong their screening exercises to accommodate candidates who will be taking the 2020 O’level Examinations to be conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, etc.”

Like this: Like Loading...