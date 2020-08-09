Education

JAMB meets varsities, considers new date for 2020 admissions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)
Following the delayed commencement of the 2020 ‘O’ level examinations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said it was considering a new date for the 2020 admission processes, to allow every candidate who sat for its examinations, the opportunity to compete with their peers for available openings.
Some candidates, who sat for the last Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME), did that under the awaiting  results stipulation, and were unable to take the Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and others as scheduled due to the lockdown.
However, JAMB on July 19, had issued a guideline directing all institutions to begin the conduct of the first and second choice admission exercise with effect from August 2
But in its weekly Bulletin, the Board noted that a meeting has been scheduled with all the tertiary institutions in Nigeria on Monday August 10 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting the commencement of admissions to a date that would better accommodate the vagaries of the COVID -19 pandemic
According to the Board, top on the agenda would be the possibility of ensuring that the various institutions either delay or prolong their screening exercises to accommodate candidates who would be taking the 2020 O’level examinations to be conducted by agencies including the West Africa Examination Council, National Examinations Council, and National Business and Technical Examination Board.
The Bulletin, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday by the  Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said JAMB as a responsive organisation was committed to equity and fairness.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Aderinto formally joins race to become 13th UI VC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice Chancellor of the premier university. Aderinto, currently Head, Department of Sociology, is believed to be one of the strong candidates likely to succeed incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, at the […]
Education

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated.     She spoke […]
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: