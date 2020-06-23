JAMB: No uniform UTME cutoff point for admission

T

he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said there was no such thing as a uniform Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) cut off point for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

Also, each course of programme has a different minimum score which was usually very high for competitive programmes in the institutions.

These clarifications became necessary as many candidates were of the impression that once they beat the cut off points, they were sure of gaining admission into tertiary institutions of their choice.

But a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by the Head of Information JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, explained that besides the cut-off point established by the Board, each tertiary Institution determines and submits to JAMB its minimum UTME score, after the UTME performances of its applicants against its available quota must have been analyzed.

According to him, the decisions arising from the annual Policy Meeting on Admission does not in anyway, reduce the minimum prescription of the institutions. except few institutions who submitted minimum UTME- scores that fall below what the Policy Meeting considers as the minimum score acceptable.

The statement reads in part: “There is a layer of misconceptions on what is generally described as uniform minimum national UTME score for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“For long, many candidates and some members of the general public have come under erroneous impression that there is a minimum national UTME score, which they also refer to as cut -off point.

“The truth is that there is no one particular national minimum UTME score for all Universities, Polytechnics or Colleges of Education in Nigeria. It has never been.

“Similarly, in most cases, UTME score is not the sole determinant of placement of candidates into tertiary institutions. The undue attention to the so-called national minimum UTME score (UTME cut-off point) is a major source of failure of many ill-informed candidates who assumed that they have finally attained the benchmark having achieved the so called minimum national score or “cut off point’ for admission.

“It is therefore a double jeopardy for many candidates who swallow the popular myth that there is a uniform UTME score (cut-off) for all Universities, Polytechnics or Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

“The myth also incorporates the erroneous impression that it is only the UTME score that constitutes the benchmark for admission. These are far from the truth. Such candidates on attainment of particular grade in UTME celebrate in advance their imminent placements, which in reality may not be at the end of the day.

Like this: Like Loading...