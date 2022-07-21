JAMB pegs varsity cut-off score at 140 as ASUU strike lingers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Thursday released the cut-off scores for universities and polytechnics for the 2022 admission process.

Meanwhile, public university students have remained at home since February 14 following the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The body approved 140 as the minimum cut-off mark for degree awarding institutions and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education.

This year’s cut off scores may not be unconnected with the poor performance of candidates as JAMB said only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 candidates who sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scored 200 and above.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who presided over the Policy Meeting on Admissions in Abuja, advised tertiary institutions to adopt a more flexible posture in the admission process, provided all actions were in compliance with the guidelines.

Adamu said JAMB has so far remitted N29 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), urging the Board not to relent in its efforts.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said 378,639 candidates scored above 200; 520,596 scored 190 and above; 704,991 candidates scored 180 and above; 934,103 scored 170 and above; while 1,192,057 scored 160 and above.

The body confirmed Adebayo Eyimofe from Ekiti State as the best candidate for the 2022 UTME with a 362 score.

Ugwu Chikelu from Enugu State is second with a score of 359.

Other high scorers are Igbalaye Ebunoluwa (357), Emmanuel Oluwanifemi (357), Ozumba Samuel (357), Olumide-Attah Ayomide (355), Lawal Olaoluwa (355), Dokun Jubril (354), Amaku Anthony (354) and Aghulor Divine (353).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...