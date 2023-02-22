JAMB puts 2023 Direct Entry registration on hold

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise, which commenced on Monday, February 20, until further notice.

The Board in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin yesterday in Abuja, explained that the suspension was to enable deployment of certain measures designed to better serve prospective candidates.

Consequently, the Board stated that a new date and fresh registration procedures, which will include Upload of JAMB Admission Letter in the case of OND and NCE, Admission Letter issued by universities in the case of University Diploma, and Admission Letter issued by A’ Level examination bodies (IJMBE, JUPEB, etc.), would be announced in due course so that candidates could proceed to JAMB offices nationwide to register.

It would be recalled that the Board had slated the exercise to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Candidates were also to note that only JAMB offices were approved to register them for Direct Entry.

