JAMB Registrar bans parents from UTME venues

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is’haq Oloyede, has ordered all CBT Centres across the country not to allow parents/ guardians into the registration hall again. The directive was contained in a statement signed by JAMB’s spokesman in Ilorin Office, Hassan Lawal, according to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The report quoted Oloyede as saying that the decision was made after in-specting some of the registration centres in Kwara, which were overcrowded. “The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID – 19 protocols,” Oloyede was quoted as saying. Oloyede also advised parents/guardians to stop pushing the education of their wards faster than necessary “For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there,” he said. Oloyede also advised states’ ministries of education and relevant stakeholders who were saddled with the responsibility of enrollment of students into secondary schools to always ascertain the students’ true age before admittance into secondary schools.
Related Articles
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including seven in Beijing
China on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. Of the new infections, seven were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city, which is battling a fresh outbreak, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
…Kalu condoles with family
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of Revd Tola Oyediran (nee Awolowo), eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Kalu described the late Reverend Oyediran, as an epitome of peace and humility. Kalu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Weah blasts Liberian youth for asking him for money
Liberia’s President George Weah has revealed in a church sermon that he receives a barrage of insults via text message from people claiming to be his supporters who are angry that he is not helping them. The 54-year-old ex-footballer is approaching the half-way point of his term in office and some are complaining that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)