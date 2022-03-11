JAMB Registrar excited at NIPOST e-PIN Outlet for Registration

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has expressed satisfaction and excitement at the ease with which registrants are taking advantage of the e-PIN vending outlets of the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST). NIPOST had, since April 2021, announced to the general public, especially the 2021 JAMB prospective candidates that it had made adequate arrangements to commence the vending of JAMB e-pins as announced by the JAMB Registrar on April 8, 2021 in all Post Offices in Nigeria. Oloyede, who was on a working visit to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to monitor the progress of the exercise, while fielding questions from journalists, hinted that over 500,000 PINS had already being vended. He disclosed that he was excited with the capacity with which NIPOST was setting the pace for other vendors adding that no other vendor had vended more than 10 per cent of PINs compared with NIPOST’s performance. Oloyede said: “NIPOST has proved to be a worthy and dependable partner. I can only admonish NIPOST to keep up the good job.” The e-PIN service is part of NIPOST’s new initiatives towards its renewal as a digital economy compliant agency of the Federal Government.
