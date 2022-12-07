JAMB registrar seeks review of civil service laws

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has called for a review of relevant civil service laws to address certain unforeseen circumstances, including the death of a civil servant on the eve of retirement. Oloyede made the call yesterday in Abuja at the retirement ceremony held in honour of 24 members of staff of the board, who have attained the compulsory retirement age of 35 years in service.

He noted that with the current laws on retirement should a staff die on the eve of hisretirement; hewouldnotbe entitled to even a posthumous check of retirement benefits. The JAMB boss, who was excitedthatthe24stafferswere retiringwithoutblemishwhen there are some who started with them but we’re not there to finish, urged them to be thankful to God for a meritorious service to the country and the grace to peacefully retire. He said six directors were among the retirees while Dr Yusuf Lawal, who was the former Director of Test Administration at JAMB, has transferred his services to the University of Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...