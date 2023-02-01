Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
JAMB Registrar suspends agents for extorting candidates

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede yesterday clamped down on some agents/vendors and ordered their immediate suspension while also stopping them from the sale of PIN Numbers to candidates in the on-going UTME registration exercise. The suspended agents/ vendors include Digital Partners, ParkWay Projects, ETransact and Systemspecs.

They were suspended for extortion and charging the candidates above the approved PIN Registration number fees. Speaking yesterday at the JKK CBT Centre, Anthony, and WAEC International CBT Centre during the inspection of some CBT centres in Lagos to monitor the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration of candidates, Oloyede berated those agents/vendors for charging the candidates N6,500, N5,700, N8,700 and above without MOCK examination, instead of the approved N5,700 cost of registration without MOCK Examination and N6,700 with MOCK Examination.

This was as he said that each agent is being paid five per centof thecost of registration as commission, adding that there was no reasonable justification for any agent to extort the candidates. According to Oloyede, the board, which pays the commission every Friday, has paid N300 million as commission to the agents/ vendors in the last two weeks that the exercise has commenced. The Registrar said: “There is no excuse for any agent/vendor to collect above N5,700 for candidates’ registration PIN. We are suspending because they are

 

