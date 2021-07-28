JAMB releases 14,620 withheld results, withdraws 14 others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has cleared and released the withheld results of 14,620 candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Also, the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released.

However, the results of 93 candidates are still being withheld for further investigations, while results of 14 candidates have been withdrawn by the Board for various examination infractions.

Out of the withheld results 13 were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released, the result of one Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu was withdrawn for impersonation bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to 14.

A statement made available to newsmen by spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that all CCTV footages of the examination, the adequacy or otherwise of security measures put in place to forestall examination infractions were currently being viewed.

The Board warned that many more candidates were likely to face such fate, adding that a top security officer, who facilitated forgery of the Board’s admission letter, was being investigated for possible culpability and subsequent prosecution.

The statement partly reads: “The withdrawn results are for the following candidates: Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Ruth Joy, Sadiq Mahbub Auwal, Attama, Lawrence Ikedichukwu, Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing, Ogbonna Joseph Dibia, Ani Maryrose, Ayomiposi Precious, Ekeocha, Chinecherem Michael, Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Teslim, Abiola, Simon Friday Promise and Onyeama Odi.

“The Board wishes to restate that no result obtained through fraudulent means would be allowed to stand. It should be noted that the cancellation is in line with the Board’s policy of cancelling any result fraudulently obtained by any candidate even when such had been released.

In addition, the perpetrator(s) will be handed over to relevant agencies for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to other would-be infractions.

“The Board wishes to remind candidates and the general public that it would painstakingly scrutinise the entire examination processes with the proviso that the results obtained through fraudulent means would be withheld and after thorough investigation, cancelled as the case may be.”

Like this: Like Loading...