JAMB releases 2021 mock UTME result

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on June 3, for interested candidates. JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a terse statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja. He noted that out of a total of 160,718 candidates who sat for the mock examination, only 62,780 actually turned out to sit for the examinations. The statement reads in part; “The result of the mock examination conducted on the 3rd June, 2021 is now on our website and candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng to check the result.”
US coronavirus fraud losses near $100m as COVID scams double
U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states, a consumer protection group said on Tuesday. A report from the group, based on government data, highlighted the vast scope of a fast-growing […]
AttahStool: Final stage for successor commences
The final stage for the emergence of a new Attah Igala has been activated on Thursday with the nomination of a former Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prince Samuel Opaluwa by the AjuAmeachor Ruling House as the preferred candidate to occupy the stool. The stakeholders of AjuAmeachor, which is due to produce the […]
C’River: PDP youths at war over senatorial primary election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in Cross River State are at loggerheads over the primary election into the Northern Senatorial District of the state, which was conducted on September 5. The election is to replace the late Senator Rose Oko in the National Assembly, which was held at the Ogoja Local Government Council allegedly […]
