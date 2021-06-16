JAMB releases 2021 Mock UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results of the mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted on June 3, 2021, for interested candidates.

The spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that out of a total of 160,718 candidates who indicated interest to sit for the mock examination, only 62,780 actually turned out to sit for the examinations.

The statement reads: “The result of the mock examination conducted on the 3rd June, 2021 is now on our website and candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng to check the result.”

