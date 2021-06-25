News

JAMB releases 2021 UTME results

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released the results of candidates who sat in over 720 CBT centres for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted between Saturday, 19 and Tuesday, 22 June 2021.
A statement made available to newsmen by the spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Friday in Abuja, noted that due to the use of the National Identity Number (NIN), a low record of examination irregularities was recorded, few results were being withheld for investigations to determine if the affected candidates were engaged in examination malpractice.
He said: “Each concerned candidate is advised to check his/her result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board and their results would be relayed to them. Result for subsequent days would be released daily.
“The Board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria.
“Nevertheless, the Board would still review all the CCTV footages and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.
“Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation
“In addition, the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.”

