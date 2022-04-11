JAMB releases 2022 mock UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results of the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Saturday, April 9.

Announcing the results in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, the Board asked candidates who sat for the mock examination to proceed to its official site to check their results.

It said: “Consequently, candidates, who sat for the mock examination, should visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, Click on “2022 Mock Result Checking” and input their UTME Registration Number to access their results.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 175, 000 candidates would sit for the optional mock UTME ahead of the main UTME scheduled to commence May 6, 2022.

The mock UTME does not only serve as an opportunity for the Board to test run the accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres and other innovations aimed at promoting efficiency and credibility, but it also helps the candidates to acquaint themselves with the process.

