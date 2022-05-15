JAMB releases 2022 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which began on Friday, 6th May, 2022 and ended on Friday 13th May, 2022. The Board in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, asked candidates to send UTMERESULT as one word, to 55019 using the same phone number that was used for registration.

While noting that the result would be returned as a text message, the Board insists that the use of text messages with numbers used for UTME registration remains the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now, as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

The Board further noted that “candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one.

“Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them. “The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has adopted this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.”

