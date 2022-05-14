JAMB releases 2022 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

has released results of the just concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The examination body, which also outlined the process to check the results, made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement made available to the media read: “To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.”

