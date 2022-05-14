News

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)
has released results of the just concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The examination body, which also outlined the process to check the results, made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement made available to the media read: “To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG bans SS1, 2, students from writing WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The federal government has banned students in Senior Secondary School 1 and 2 from participating in external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB). The development as reported by some online platforms on Friday, was said to be contained […]
News

CNPP urges NASS to listen to Nigerians on new constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the National Assembly to be patriotic enough to listen to Nigerians and end its current process of further amendment of the 1999 Constitution. The Secretary-General of CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu said the feelers across the country are that the 1999 Constitution is irredeemable and cannot be […]
News

FG task force confiscates fake drugs worth N6bn in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Federal Government Task Force on Fake, Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Foods, yesterday said Kano State has dropped into the sixth position among illicit drugs’ addiction states in the country.   This was even as the task force seized and destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs worth N6 billion in the past nine years. Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica