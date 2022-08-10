Education

JAMB releases results for 2022 UTME mop-up exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results for the 2022 mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which was conducted on Saturday.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the Board has implemented a user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

The statement partly reads: “To check the results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mop-Up Examination result conducted on Saturday, 6th August, 2022, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send RESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Candidates can also print their result from the Board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.”

 

Our Reporters

