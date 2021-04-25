JAMB reschedules Mock UTME to thursday, May 30

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), has rescheduled the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to hold on Thursday, May 30th.

JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Benjamin Fabian in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the examination was rescheduled due to some adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.

He said: “The 2021 Mock Examination earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, 30th April, 2021, has now been rescheduled to hold on Thursday, 20th May 2021.

“The change, however, would not affect other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021.

Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date.”

Fabian further disclosed that some candidates were not sending their details following the correct format needed to successfully generate their profiles.

